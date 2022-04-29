National Mills Weekend: Sussex Windmills and watermills to be celebrated at this years event

Windmills and watermills across West Sussex will be celebrated as part of National Mills Weekend.

Celebrated on May 7 and 8, mills across the county will open their doors to victors and extend their opening times.

The buildings involved this year include: Burton Watermill in Petworth, Ifield Watermill in Crawley, Cobb's Mill in Hurstlepoint, Jill Windmill in Hassocks, Oldland Windmill in Keymer, High Salvington Windmill in Worthing, Halnaker Windmill in Chichester and Lurgashall Watermill in Shingleton.

High Salvington Windmill is a black post mill, built around 1750

Mildred Cookson, SPAB Mills Section chairman, said: "We are hoping that National Mills Weekend 2022 will once more have all mills opening their doors and owners and volunteers will be able to share their enthusiasm for these buildings.''

Most mills are only open to the public one or two weekends a year, and this National Mills Weekend these mills and more will throw open their doors.

The theme for this year’s event is ‘New Life for Old Mills’. The SPAB Mills Section is inviting everyone to share images of their own mill repair project on our social media channels.

The SPAB said: "Let us know about recent, but also repairs to your mill in the past that has helped to make it possible for people to see, appreciate and enjoy today.

"Please also let us know if your mill has been affected by recent storms or if you are planning to open your mill to the public during this year’s National Mills Weekend for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic."

Some mills may open on May 14 and 15 to give visitors a chance to visit mills on an alternate weekend.