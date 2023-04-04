Rats are not everyone’s favourite animals but the Horsham-based charity the RSPCA is on a mission to change all that.

And it’s picked World Rat Day – today (April 4) – to urge people to give rodents the recognition they deserve.

The charity, which has its national headquarters in Horsham, says that rats are friendly, intelligent and playful animals. A spokesperson said: “Rats are excellent companions, who have even helped detect human diseases, clear minefields and improve the environment.

“A stigma still surrounds the species and in recent years abandonments and cruelty have increased. So – this World Rat Day – the RSPCA wants to celebrate their value to humankind as well as promoting their good care and welfare.”

Rats often get a bad press, says the RSPCA, but they deserve more recognition for their help to mankind

He added: “While some might not be keen to spot a rat in our gardens, many will be surprised to learn that they are highly intelligent, empathetic and social creatures. Sadly, they are rarely given enough credit for the things they can do for humans – nor the amazing companions they are.”

Wild mole-rats and the kangaroo rat, a distant cousin of the UK’s brown rat, play an important role in balancing the ecosystem by burrowing and moving earth around which improves soil structure helps spread seeds, which promotes plant growth and contributes to ecosystem sustainability.

The giant African pouched rat has been trained to detect tuberculosis in humans and help fight wildlife crime by sniffing out the scales of the pangolin, which is thought to be the most poached animal in the world.

Rats have also been trained to sniff out explosives and have safely located thousands of landmines across the world.

Closer to home, rats can make wonderful pets. RSPCA rodent expert Dr Jane Tyson said: “World Rat Day gives us the opportunity to celebrate these wonderful animals. Just like their wild cousins, our pet rats are very active and intelligent so they need plenty of space and lots to do to help prevent boredom setting in.

“When provided with the right environment and lots to keep them entertained, rats can make fantastic companions. They’re incredibly sociable animals so they always need rat friends to live with, but many also enjoy interacting with people too. Some owners have trained them to fetch a ball or even give a high-five!”

The animal charity says it is important owners understand how rats are best cared for, such as ensuring they have enough space to thrive and that potential health issues are quickly spotted.

Jane added: “Rats are very social animals and can get depressed if they live alone. Therefore they should be kept with other friendly rats in small same sex groups.”

Did you know? Rats have good memories and can recognise other rats and humans they’ve seen before.They are very clean and spend several hours a day grooming themselves and companions.

Rats’ tails help them balance, communicate and regulate their body temperature. Their whiskers are more sensitive than human fingertips.

