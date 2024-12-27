Nearly £9,000 raised in memory of devoted Bognor Regis Rocks fan who was 'loved by everyone'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A gofundme started after the death of a 21-year-old Bognor Regis Town fan has raised nearly £9,000.

The fundraiser, launched shortly after football fan Alfie Atkins’ death on December 14, has raised £8,475 towards funeral expenses for his family, pulled together by loved ones across nearly 340 donations.

James Ryder, one of several close friends who organised the fund, said Alfie was a ‘one of a kind’ personality, much-loved for his sense of healthy sense of humour and big heart.

"He was very unique – there’s almost no one that compares to him, in terms of the way he talked to people, cared about people,” he added. “If you were down, he’d go out of his way to make sure you were okay."

Alfie Atkins (top right), was a devoted Bognor Regis Rocks fan.

To that end, the huge success of the fundraiser was almost no surprise, James explained that he and Alfie’s other friends just wanted to take some of the financial pressure off Alfie’s family in the weeks after the loss.

"We were only really expecting to raise maybe a thousand pounds, but we thought that would be enough to help the family - but it’s just blown me away that people have donated as much as they have. It just goes to show who Alfie was a person – he was loved by everyone.

"He was always the one to get the party going. If people weren’t feeling it on a night out, he’d be the one to get up and encourage everyone else to join in.”

A big part of the Bognor Rocks fan community, Alife had plenty of friends at his local football team, all of whom were devastated to hear of his passing.

"He was always, always the life and soul of any party,” added Ian Guppy, Bognor Regis Town’s Supporters Club Chairman. “Alfie was an avid Rocks fan who travelled home and away, whilst also following his beloved Crystal Palace and England, most recently in Greece and Ireland with fellow Rocks fans. All at BRTFC offer their sincerest condolences to all of Alfie's family and friends"

Alfie’s other great love, alongside Bognor Rocks, was Premier League team Crystal Palace, which paid tribute to Alife and his lifetime of support during their December 21 game against Arsenal.