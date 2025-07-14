Neighbours told to keep doors and windows closed while firefighters tackle outbuilding blaze in Sidlesham

By Connor Gormley
Published 14th Jul 2025, 15:27 BST
Updated 14th Jul 2025, 15:58 BST
Fire and Rescue newsplaceholder image
Fire and Rescue news
Sidlesham residents have been warned to keep their doors and windows closed while firefighters attend an incident off Highleigh Road this afternoon (July 14.)

“We are at the scene of a fire involving an outbuilding off Highleigh Rd in Sidlesham,” a spokesperson wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

“Please avoid the area to allow firefighters to work safely. If you live nearby please keep your windows and doors closed.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Responding to a request for comment, they later added: “We were called at 12.51pm to reports of a fire involving an outbuilding at a property off Highleigh Rd in Sidelsham.

“Joint Fire Control mobilised three fire engines to the scene. Upon arrival found the building well alight and spreading toa caravan. Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus quickly got to work bringing the fire under control using two high pressure hose reels and a jet.

Drivers were urged to avoid the area to allow firefighters to work safely, while residents living nearby were urged to keep their windows and doors closed.

“Firefighters remained on scene turning over and damping down to ensure there were no further hotpots.”

Related topics:NeighboursDriversTwitter
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice