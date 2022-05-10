New art installation in Crawley to remember those lost by Covid-19 pandemic

The art piece is made-up of steel, forgot-me-knots that have been designed by Chichester-based artist Chi-Africa.

It has been curated to allow residents of West Sussex to reflect and remember loved ones who passed away during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The installation will be touring around towns in West Sussex during May 2022.

After the end of the tour, a smaller collection of flowers will be placed as a permanent memorial in locations across the country.

1. New art installation in Crawley to remember those lost by Covid-19 The bandstand decorated with forgot-me-knots Photo: Accredited Photo Sales

2. New art installation in Crawley to remember those lost by Covid-19 Parveen Khan next to the forget-me-knots Photo: Accredited Photo Sales