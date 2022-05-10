SES Water reduces single-use plastic at Run Gatwick by providing free tap water

By using one of their HGV water tankers and ‘the Quenchinator’, SES Water avoided thousands of single-use plastic bottles from being used.

The two water companies also used standpipes on their water mains and were able to hydrate runners throughout their routes.

Run Gatwick had 3,200 participants split over four events, 5km, 10km, half marathon and a family run.

Runners preparing for Run Gatwick

SES Water’s Wholesale Director, Tom Kelly, said: “We’re thrilled to have partnered with Run Series and Southern Water for this event and helped show how sustainable they can be.

“At SES Water we are constantly looking at ways to engage with the communities we serve and show how we all can help protect our environment. Partnering at events such as these is a great start, and we really hope it will catch on across the UK.

“It was an extremely hot day, so I’m pleased we were able to keep all runners, spectators and even their dogs well hydrated while taking so many single use plastic bottles out of the event.

“I’d like to thank Dave Kelly and the Run Series team for putting on a fantastic day and our colleagues at Southern Water for helping to keep the water flow. We look forward to working with them again in future Run Gatwick events.”

SES Water truck

SES Water will once again be taking The Quenchinator to Run Reigate later in the year and helping to reduce plastic there.

The Gatwick 5k Run is a fully closed, fast and flat route taking in the beautiful Surrey and Sussex countryside. Winner of the gold award for ‘The Best Regional 5k (South East)’ and the silver award for ‘The Best 5k National’ at the 2019 National Running Awards. If you missed it this year, don’t worry as the event will be returning in 2023. Make sure to start your training!

If you would like to find out the results of the Gatwick Run, please take a look at the results table via https://www.rungatwick.com/