Council leader Julia Hilton tries out the new basket swing

The replacement swing is part of a wider programme of work to improve and enhance the playground, ensuring it remains safe and meets the needs of residents and can be enjoyed by all who visit and use the playground.

Cllr Julia Hilton, Leader of Hastings Borough Council said “It was a pleasure to visit the playground and try out the new basket swing, with Cllr Glenn Haffenden. I am pleased to see that the funding is making a difference and improvements are being delivered to enhance the experience for local children and adults in the area.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The funding has come from the UK Prosperity Fund, the Levelling Up Parks Fund and Section 106 monies from a nearby development. The improvement programme includes replacing tarmac, improving the green spaces to create a wellbeing space and pond area as well as funding additional family and youth events.

Meyell Walter, Hastings Adventure Playground Manager said “I am extremely grateful that the UKSP fund has been able to support us at the in2play Hastings adventure playground to install our new swing. Swinging is a fundamental part of a child's play experience and the enjoyment the children have had in the weeks since it has been in place is fantastic”.

Ronnie, aged 10 said “I think our new Basket swing is good because it's big enough to fit some of your friends on with it you”.

The Broomgrove Eclipse project has received £10,000 from the UK Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.

Have you read? Thirteen year old boy is stabbed in Hastings

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad