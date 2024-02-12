Hastings stabbing update: Thirteen year old boy has been discharged from hospital
Emergency services were called to the incident in Southdown Avenue, at the junction of Malvern Way, at 3.30pm on Saturday.
The victim, a 13-year-old boy from Hastings, reported being approached by two males not known to him in the bus stop, who demanded he give them his coat.
He was then stabbed in the leg and the males ran off with his coat.
Police and the ambulance service attended and the boy was taken to hospital to be treated for an injury to his leg consistent with being stabbed. He has since been discharged.
Following enquiries, a 13-year-old boy from St Leonards was arrested on suspicion of robbery. He has been bailed pending further enquiries.
Neighbourhood Policing Inspector Kara Tombling said: “Enquiries are ongoing to locate any other suspects and understand the full circumstances of the situation. There will be an increased police presence in the area while this work is carried out.
“There is not believed to be any wider risk to the public at this time.”
Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information which could help police with their enquiries is asked to contact Sussex Police online or call 101 quoting serial 814 or 10/02.