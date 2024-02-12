Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Emergency services were called to the incident in Southdown Avenue, at the junction of Malvern Way, at 3.30pm on Saturday.

The victim, a 13-year-old boy from Hastings, reported being approached by two males not known to him in the bus stop, who demanded he give them his coat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He was then stabbed in the leg and the males ran off with his coat.

A 13-year old Hastings boy who was stabbed at the weekend has since been discharged from hospital

Police and the ambulance service attended and the boy was taken to hospital to be treated for an injury to his leg consistent with being stabbed. He has since been discharged.

Following enquiries, a 13-year-old boy from St Leonards was arrested on suspicion of robbery. He has been bailed pending further enquiries.

Neighbourhood Policing Inspector Kara Tombling said: “Enquiries are ongoing to locate any other suspects and understand the full circumstances of the situation. There will be an increased police presence in the area while this work is carried out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There is not believed to be any wider risk to the public at this time.”