New bleed control cabinet installed in Hailsham in loving memory of 25-year-old father

The cabinet was unveiled last week at Vicarage Field Shopping Precinct next to Maybugs and is in loving memory of resident Darren Croxton who died in 2012.

It contains a chest seal, which can be placed over a wound to stop air going in while allowing air to come out, as well as a 60-second clotting gauze and a rapid stop tourniquet.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More

Project Youth Official CIC is behind the bleed kit scheme and Hailsham-based company Accurate Roofing funded the new cabinet.

Friends and family members of Darren Croxton with Carl Scott (right) from Project Youth

Carl Scott, founder of Project Youth, said: “I travel around the county to deliver workshops and visiting communities educating them about my personal experiences and giving a better understanding on what life really is like when someone makes that decision to be part of the streets or get exploited/groomed into a life of the unknown.”

Councillor Kelvin Williams, Alliance for Wealden (Liberal Democrat), and lead councillor for Public Health, Wellbeing and Asset Management, said: “I hope that these bleed kits are never needed, but should the need arise, these kits are accessible and could be vital to saving a person’s life.”

The equipment inside bleed control cabinets is specially designed to handle life-threatening bleeding and can help save someone’s life in the case of a traumatic injury. The person calling 999 can ask for Sussex Police and will receive a code to access the cabinet.

The funeral of Darren Croxton at St Peter and St Pauls Church, Hellingly, in February 2012

Project Youth is an early intervention project based in East Sussex and aims to empower people aged 10 to 18, while building relationships between young people and adults.