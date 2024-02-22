New bleed control cabinet installed in Hailsham in loving memory of 25-year-old father
The cabinet was unveiled last week at Vicarage Field Shopping Precinct next to Maybugs and is in loving memory of resident Darren Croxton who died in 2012.
It contains a chest seal, which can be placed over a wound to stop air going in while allowing air to come out, as well as a 60-second clotting gauze and a rapid stop tourniquet.
Project Youth Official CIC is behind the bleed kit scheme and Hailsham-based company Accurate Roofing funded the new cabinet.
Carl Scott, founder of Project Youth, said: “I travel around the county to deliver workshops and visiting communities educating them about my personal experiences and giving a better understanding on what life really is like when someone makes that decision to be part of the streets or get exploited/groomed into a life of the unknown.”
Councillor Kelvin Williams, Alliance for Wealden (Liberal Democrat), and lead councillor for Public Health, Wellbeing and Asset Management, said: “I hope that these bleed kits are never needed, but should the need arise, these kits are accessible and could be vital to saving a person’s life.”
The equipment inside bleed control cabinets is specially designed to handle life-threatening bleeding and can help save someone’s life in the case of a traumatic injury. The person calling 999 can ask for Sussex Police and will receive a code to access the cabinet.
Project Youth is an early intervention project based in East Sussex and aims to empower people aged 10 to 18, while building relationships between young people and adults.
Hailsham father Darren Croxton, 25, died in hospital on January 23, 2012, after he was stabbed near the Diplocks estate in Hailsham on January 22. The Sussex Express reported at the time that Mr Croxton died after receiving a knife wound to his left thigh that severed his femoral artery. This, a court heard, caused fatal haemorrhaging and cardiac arrest. A teenager, who could not be named for legal reasons, was found guilty of manslaughter in February 2013.