New children's playground set to open at Leonardslee Gardens
The park – designed for children of all ages – includes a five metre multi-level champion tree tower, a 32.5m zipline ride, teepee dens, balancing beams and an array of swings.
Adults can also join in the fun with inclusive areas, double-width slides, and Tango seats for intergenerational play, enabling parents and carers to join their children in fostering imagination and promoting physical development.
There is also a dedicated junior area tailored for toddlers and pre-schoolers, complete with a miniature Leonardslee House, interactive kitchen, and creative drawing station.
The playground is being created by Bristol-based Touchwood Play, renowned for bespoke and natural playground designs.The company says that, as part of Leonardslee Gardens' commitment to sustainability, the play park is constructed with certified and responsibly farmed Robinia wood, as well as larch, chestnut, and oak.
The playground is due to open this spring.