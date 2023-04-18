The Igloo coffee shop will open in what is currently a closed business in Robertson Street, close to Holy Trinity Church.

It was formerly Turnip and before that Rye Bay Coffee, but has stood empty for some time. The Igloo is being opened by the Hastings based Snowflake Trust charity, who are currently looking for staff and volunteers to work in it. The Snowflake Trust was established in 2006 to provide and promote the provision of accommodation, shelter, housing and facilities to those in need in Hastings and St Leonards.

A spokesperson for the charity said: “We have decided, after discussions with other interested agencies and community groups, to open a not for profit coffee shop, that allows people from all walks of life to engage with each other in a warm, safe, welcoming atmosphere. We are currently seeking volunteers for this exciting project. We care looking for people who can help prepare food and hot drinks, serve tables or become part of our welcoming team. Full training will be given.”

Prior to Covid-19 the Trust provided supervised overnight accommodation to homeless people who would otherwise be sleeping rough in Hastings and St Leonards during the extreme winter months (November to March).

This empty site in Robertson Street is set to re-open as a new coffee shop this month

People were referred to them by various local organisations and agencies, primarily Hastings Borough Council Housing Department, Probation Service, and the Seaview Project. The Trust is funded entirely by voluntary donations and income from grant-making bodies.

For more information and to get involved, visit www.snowflaketrust.org.uk or see the charity’s Facebook page.

