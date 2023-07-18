Black Sheep Coffee is set to open a new branch at Priory Meadow in Hastings.

The coffee shop will be opening shortly in a vacant unit next door to The Works. Sourced specifically for Black Sheep Coffee their house espresso is a single origin specialty Robusta coffee from the mineral rich soils along the Bhadrariver belt in India. The caffeine content of its Robusta Revival Beans has a higher rate of absorption than Arabica beans. This creates for a more intense, long lasting caffeine effect that makes for a much more powerful coffee experience.

Black Sheep Coffee was founded in 2013 by Gabriel Shohet and Eirik Holth. In 2014, they raised £23,000 on the crowdfunding site Kickstarter. In June 2019, Black Sheep Coffee raised £13 million, bringing the total raised to £19 million, all from private investors and valuing the business at £109.2 million. The coffee chain currently has more than 40 locations in the UK as well as branches in France and the Philippines.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 2022, the UK government became a shareholder in Black Sheep Coffee when it was backed by the Future Fund, a scheme to support companies affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Black Sheep Coffee will be opening at Priory Meadow soon

Its shops offer a range of barista prepared coffees, smoothies, pastries, bagels, toasties, and Norwegian waffles. A number of shops serve alcohol of an evening, including espresso martini cocktails. Black Sheep Coffee's beans are available to purchase in-shop and online.

Have you read? Hastings Pirate Day in 55 pictures.