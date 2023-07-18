The coffee shop will be opening shortly in a vacant unit next door to The Works. Sourced specifically for Black Sheep Coffee their house espresso is a single origin specialty Robusta coffee from the mineral rich soils along the Bhadrariver belt in India. The caffeine content of its Robusta Revival Beans has a higher rate of absorption than Arabica beans. This creates for a more intense, long lasting caffeine effect that makes for a much more powerful coffee experience.
Black Sheep Coffee was founded in 2013 by Gabriel Shohet and Eirik Holth. In 2014, they raised £23,000 on the crowdfunding site Kickstarter. In June 2019, Black Sheep Coffee raised £13 million, bringing the total raised to £19 million, all from private investors and valuing the business at £109.2 million. The coffee chain currently has more than 40 locations in the UK as well as branches in France and the Philippines.
In 2022, the UK government became a shareholder in Black Sheep Coffee when it was backed by the Future Fund, a scheme to support companies affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Its shops offer a range of barista prepared coffees, smoothies, pastries, bagels, toasties, and Norwegian waffles. A number of shops serve alcohol of an evening, including espresso martini cocktails. Black Sheep Coffee's beans are available to purchase in-shop and online.
