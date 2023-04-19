A new community centre is to be built at the Mowbray development which is currently under construction north of Horsham.

Planning approval has been granted for the centre by Horsham District Council.

Legal & General, which owns the land, says the new centre will include a main hall for sport, recreation and social activities, office space for Sussex Police, a flexible library space, a kitchen, social area, and a community hall.

The building will also provide changing rooms and accessible toilets, as well as electric vehicle charging points.

An artist's impression of how the new community centre at the Mowbray development in Horsham could look

Legal & General managing director Andrew McPhillips said: “The new community building at Mowbray will be a further step towards building the thriving, social community we’ve envisioned taking shape.

“Quality, accessible activity spaces that allow the local residents to remain active has been a priority for us when creating Mowbray village, and we’re delighted to be able to add the community building to the development.”

Approval for the community centre follows shortly after the council granted planning approval for a sports hub at Mowbray earlier this year.

The hub will feature two full size grass football pitches which will double as a cricket outfield with a cricket wicket between them, and one floodlit 3G artificial grass football pitch with a spectator area.

A multi-use games area, 500 square metre skate park and mountain bike trail will also feature as part of the hub.

Eventually Mowbray will have 2,750 new homes and 500,000sq ft of commercial space, estimated to add £168.2m to Horsham’s economy each year.