New community defibrillator unveiled at Haywards Heath & Beech Hurst Bowls Club’s open day

Town mayor Howard Mundin helped unveil this potentially lifesaving piece of equipment this week, which was purchased with contributions from The Sussex Heart Charity, Haywards Heath Town Council and Beech Hurst Miniature Railway Club.

He was accompanied by Mid Sussex MP Mims Davies, Haywards Heath & Beech Hurst Club chairman John Milsom and a large crowd.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “The town council were delighted to help the club purchase this valuable piece of equipment for what is a very important facility for the local community.”

The new defibrillator at Haywards Heath & Beech Hurst Bowls Club was unveiled by town mayor Howard Mundin, who was accompanied by Mid Sussex MP Mims Davies, Haywards Heath & Beech Hurst Club chairman John Milsom and a large crowd.

The mayor continued: “The Haywards Heath and Beech Hurst Bowls Club are such a warm and welcoming club and I had such a fun time meeting members and hearing about their experiences at the club over the years. There is a fantastic social and caring side to this club too and it was really lovely to hear how they all looked out for each other during the long Covid pandemic.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “The sense of friendship, fun and engagement that is gained from belonging to a club like this is wonderful and I encourage local residents to go along and find out what the club is about. It’s such a social club too, with a lovely atmosphere, helpful people, a bar and a kitchen, where you can sit and enjoy a chat and a cuppa or try your hand at bowls. I found it such tremendous fun and I even managed to hit the jack on my first foray into the world of bowls!”

Basil Larkins, Hon treasurer of the bowls club said: “We were thrilled that the Mayor and our local MP could join us for the unveiling of our defibrillator at the club’s open day. We currently have almost 70 playing members and are delighted that more than 20 prospective new members attended the Open Day on Saturday. We are always keen to attract even more members so anyone interested in trying us out can do so via our website www.hhbowls.com or by emailing us at [email protected]”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Haywards Heath town mayor Howard Mundin meet Haywards Heath & Beech Hurst Bowls Club captain Tara De Silva

Haywards Heath & Beech Hurst Bowls Club is affiliated to Bowls England and Sussex County Bowls. Members play in Beech Hurst Gardens.

Basil Larkins, Hon treasurer of the bowls club, gave the Haywards Heath mayor some useful tips

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad