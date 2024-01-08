A volunteer-run ‘community pantry’ that aims to reduce food waste is opening in Pulborough this week.

Pulborough Parish Councillor Kevin Lee and his wife Maria setting up the community pantry

The pantry is being launched tomorrow (January 9) and will then open every Tuesday from 9am to 12noon offering free food and sanitary products to the community.

The idea is the brainchild of community wardens Ross Phillips and Louisa Hull who raised concerns about supermarket food going to waste.

Pulborough Parish Councillor Kevin Lee offered to set up the community pantry and the parish council agreed that space at the back of the village sports and social club could be used.

Kevin said: “There’s been a huge willingness to muck in and help to get this to happen. Everyone is welcome to pick up food from here without needing food vouchers.

"Our primary purpose is to reduce food waste, which is a feature of the Parish Council’s Climate Action Strategy, and of course if it helps people who need some support that’s great too.”

Sainsbury’s in Pulborough and Billingshurst, Lidl in Billingshurst and UK Harvest in Chichester have agreed to supply unused food stock to the pantry and donations from the public have helped to pay for food and hygiene products for those who need them.

Money was raised to help launch the initiative at a Christmas Fair with private donations as well as financial support from Cubbit and West and LMC Auto Services who are also providing ongoing sponsorship.

Local businesses Howdens donated kitchen units, Lakers Builders Merchant supplied various building supplies and builder Craig Bushell fitted new windows bought by the parish council. Resident Charlotte Hamilton has led health and safety work to ensure the facility fully complies with regulations.

Parish council chairman Len Ellis-Brown led renovation works over Christmas with a group of volunteer helpers. He said: “It’s important for our community that we show the engagement and commitment of the parish council in supporting our village and all its residents.”