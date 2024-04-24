New conservation area designated in South Downs village
Part of a South Downs village is being designated as a new ‘conservation area.’
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
The area – in West Chiltington – will encompass Spinney Lane, Sunset Lane, Heather Lane, Westward Lane, Monkmead Lane, Common Hill,
Roundabout Lane, Ling Common Place, Grove Lane, Bower Lane, Silver Glade, Birch Tree Lane, Fir Tree Lane and Threals Lane.
Horsham District Council says the area will be designated the ‘West Chiltington Lanes Conservation Area’.
The effect of designation is to increase controls over the demolition and alteration of buildings and work to trees to preserve or enhance the special architectural or historic interest of the area.