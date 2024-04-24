New conservation area designated in South Downs village

Part of a South Downs village is being designated as a new ‘conservation area.’
By Sarah Page
Published 24th Apr 2024, 16:41 BST
The area – in West Chiltington – will encompass Spinney Lane, Sunset Lane, Heather Lane, Westward Lane, Monkmead Lane, Common Hill,

Roundabout Lane, Ling Common Place, Grove Lane, Bower Lane, Silver Glade, Birch Tree Lane, Fir Tree Lane and Threals Lane.

Horsham District Council says the area will be designated the ‘West Chiltington Lanes Conservation Area’.

A number of lanes in West Chiltington are being designated as a new conservationa area

The effect of designation is to increase controls over the demolition and alteration of buildings and work to trees to preserve or enhance the special architectural or historic interest of the area.

