New drone footage and aerial pictures show weeks-old Lyminster Bypass being used by traffic

The Lyminster Bypass (North) opened to traffic at 2pm on Friday (May 9). Aerial pictures and video provided by Persimmon Homes give a new view on the long-awaited road.

West Sussex County Council was responsible for delivering the northern half of the Lyminster Bypass, while housebuilder was responsible for building the 1800m southern stretch of the road which connects with the

northern element built by the county council.

Drone footage shows cars using the new Lyminster bypass that has opened in Littlehampton to speed up journeys and reduce congestion.

The new road passes Persimmon Homes Thames Valley’s Hampton Park community. As the bypass is built on a floodplain, a 225-metre viaduct was constructed to cross Black Ditch, an ancient waterway, as opposed to a standard to bridge. This will future proof the road against climate change and the associated flood risk.

The new road features a Pegasus crossing so that horse riders, pedestrians, cyclists and farm traffic can all safely cross using the same set of traffic lights - one of the first of its kind in the UK.

A shared footpath and cycle lane runs alongside it to provide a safe route for those living at Hampton Park into Littlehampton.

Dan Castle, Managing Director of Persimmon Homes Thames Valley, said: “At Persimmon we build more than just houses, we build communities, and we are proud to have been able to help deliver this key piece of infrastructure for the Littlehampton area.

“The aerial footage shows this road is already being well used by local motorists, meaning it is diverting traffic from the village of Lyminster and improving journeys in the area.”

1 . Lyminster Bypass It is hoped the new Lyminster Bypass will alleviate traffic issues through Lyminster village Photo: Persimmon Homes

