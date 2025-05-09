Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new £50m bypass will finally open in the West Sussex village of Lyminster.

West Sussex County Council has confirmed that the Lyminster Bypass (North) scheme will be open to traffic from 2pm on Friday (May 9).

The county council is responsible for delivering the northern half of the Lyminster Bypass.

“It will alleviate traffic issues through Lyminster village,” a spokesperson for the council said.

The bypass is intended to alleviate traffic issues in the nearby village of Lyminster by linking to the A284 from a point some 600 metres south of A27 at Crossbush. Photo: West Sussex County Council

"The bypass will link to the existing A284 from a point approximately 600m south of the A27 at Crossbush and join the privately developed section of the same proposed bypass at Toddington nurseries.

“The proposed bypass will be a 7.3m wide single carriageway with verge on one side and a shared footway/cycleway facility on the other. The footway/cycleway will connect to existing and proposed facilities along the southern half of the bypass and A259.”

Main construction works commenced in October 2022 but has faced a number of delays. The county council it was working against ‘challenges posed by the winter weather’.

The new road features a Pegasus crossing so that horse riders, pedestrians, cyclists and farm traffic ‘can all safely cross’ the road at the same set of traffic lights – ‘one of the first of its kind to accommodate all four in the UK’.

Alison Griffiths MP pictured at the site of the new Lyminster Bypass. Photo: West Sussex County Council

The council explained: “A new viaduct will be constructed over Black Ditch and its associated flood plain to ensure that there is no increase in flood risk. The existing culvert will be extended at Brookfield Stream.

“Surface water run-off from the proposed construction will discharge at greenfield run-off rates via the existing catchments.”

‘As far as is possible’, the scheme will be constructed off-line from the existing road network to minimise disruption to road users during the works.

The Lyminster Bypass (North) scheme will be open to traffic from 2pm on Friday (May 9). Photo: West Sussex County Council

Councillor Joy Dennis, cabinet member for highways and transport, said this ‘important new road’ will ‘support the local economy’ and ‘improve the road network’ in West Sussex.

She added: “We’re delighted that the new bypass is open to traffic.

“It’s going to dramatically reduce the volume of traffic travelling through Lyminster and Wick villages and will make it much easier to get to and from Littlehampton for walkers and cyclists as well as drivers.

“We first presented the business case for this important addition to the West Sussex highways network as part of our Council Plan in 2015.

"It’s wonderful to see how all the consultation, planning, modelling and community engagement has resulted in such an expertly constructed road with so much care taken to protect the natural environment on this part of the Sussex coastal plain.”

The 1.8-kilometre Lyminster Bypass was constructed in two phases, north and south. The southern section was funded and completed by the developer of the new Hampton Park housing development.

The northern section on the flood plain, that includes the viaduct and Pegasus crossing, was publicly funded. West Sussex County Council invested £31.32 million to construct this section of the new road. The Department for Transport contributed £11.79 million as part of its objective to create a safe, efficient and reliable national transport system that supports strong and productive local economies.

Lilian Greenwood – future of roads minister, said this is a ‘great day for West Sussex’.

She added: “The Lyminster Bypass is a brilliant example of how strategic infrastructure investment supports communities, unlocks new housing, and helps local economies thrive.

“I’m pleased that support will not only improve travel but will do so with real care for the environment and safety of all road users.”

The county council worked with Jackson Civil Engineering to design and build the northern section. To build the viaduct, 96 foundation piles needed to be drilled through soft ground into the chalk base to support 121 horizontal concrete beams that each weigh up to 55 tonnes.

During construction, an area of poor-quality soil was discovered that could have cost £4 million to remove, but £2.7 million was saved by using a soil mixing technique to improve the strength of the underlying structure.

Steve Horton, Jackson’s regional director, said: “One of the most significant challenges of working on this floodplain was the structure of the underlying soils.

"This area is made up of ancient riverbeds that have silted up over time. The design and construction involved the implementation of various techniques to consolidate and strengthen the soils so that the road can be properly maintained in the future.”

The £49.87 million investment is ‘expected to boost the local economy’ by providing ‘better access’ from the A27 into Littlehampton and the Hampton Park development of 1,260 new homes.

The council added: “The previous route into Littlehampton along the A284 Lyminster Road passes through the villages of Lyminster and Wick with several sharp 90-degree bends and a level crossing that caused unreliable journey times.

"There were inadequate footpaths for pedestrians and, despite being within easy cycling distance of Littlehampton town centre, it was not a cycle-friendly route. The poor road access was a significant disincentive for businesses to locate in the area and made it harder for existing businesses to attract and retain qualified and skilled staff. ”

Councillor Paul Marshall, leader of West Sussex County Council said, highlighted the commitment to developing large-scale infrastructure which is ‘necessary to support economic growth well into the future’, while also protecting what makes West Sussex ‘such an attractive place to live and work’.

He added: “This new bypass, that has been carefully planned at every stage to both connect local businesses and communities and protect the natural environment, is a clear example of our ambition in practice.”