New Eastbourne Italian restaurant to host live music nights
Signor Panino, the new Italian restaurant in Grove Road, which opened its doors in January, has announced it will be offering live music every Saturday night.
The establishment, which offers ‘a culinary journey of Italian delights’, is owned by Lorenzo Cinalli and Nelly Pricop – previous owners of Rostick in Terminus Road and renowned restaurateurs in the local area.
In a a statement, a spokesperson for Signor Panino said: “Indulge in our lively ambiance as talented musicians serenade you with captivating tunes.
“And that’s not all, for all our customers who drop by solely for a drink, we’re thrilled to offer complimentary “stuzzichini” – a delightful selection of Italian nibbles to accompany your beverages.”
The current menu at the restaurant showcases a selection of Italian gourmet panini and lights bites for lunch and dinner, including curated charcuterie boards and a variety of antipasti.