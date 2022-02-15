New Eastbourne scheme delivers slow cookers to vulnerable families

Organised by Councillor Helen Burton, deputy mayor of Eastbourne, the slow cookers were funded by Feeding Britain and provided by DB Domestics at a greatly discounted price.

Councillor Burton said, “My dual roles as CEO of Volunteers Network and Eastbourne Borough Councillor means I can see what is needed and sometimes wear both hats to get the job done.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Food poverty is a huge problem nationally and the energy crisis along with the cost-of-living crisis is only making matters worse.

Michael Goodwin from Neighbourhood First, Councillor Helen Burton, satellite Manager Freya Brooks, and Mark Titherley, Deputy Warehouse Manager from Eastbourne Foodbank.Some of the most vulnerable households in the town have been receiving slow cookers as part of the new scheme. SUS-220215-145329001

“Slow cookers are a great way of cooking cost effectively whilst also saving energy, so I looked for funding that could make this project happen. The support of DB Domestics meant we could roll out the project to even more households, they have been amazing.

“We have also been given permission by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council to reproduce their slow cooker recipe booklet which has loads of energy saving tips in it, as well as some great recipes and we will also be giving these out from Langney Community Centre”