Family members of police officers, firefighters and other public servants who have died in public service will be recognised by the new Elizabeth Emblem.

It comes after Tom Curry – who served as a front-line officer in Worthing and Hastings – campaigned for some form of recognition for those who paid the ultimate sacrifice.

Mr Curry also published a book about his fight to ‘correct a national scandal’, which you can purchase here.

The former police officer said: “I’m delighted to hear the news of the Elizabeth Emblem awarded to the next of kin of members of the United Kingdom public services who are killed on duty back to 1948.

“This means that long overdue recognition of those who made the ultimate sacrifice has been achieved. One family that is now eligible for the award is that of Sussex Police officer Jeff Tooley who was tragically killed at Shoreham in 1999.

"However the news is somewhat disappointing in that those who sustain life-changing injury, some with brain damage and confined to wheelchairs, necessitating medical retirement are once again overlooked and for this reason my campaign continues.”

The new national form of recognition – conferred by His Majesty The King – will be awarded to next of kin of people killed in the line of duty.

The Elizabeth Emblem incorporates a rosemary wreath surrounding the Tudor Crown. It will include a pin to allow the award to be worn on clothing by the next of kin of the deceased.

A UK Government spokesperson said: “The award is the civilian equivalent of the Elizabeth Cross, which recognises members of the UK Armed Forces who died in action or as a result of a terrorist attack.

"The emblem recognises how the sacrifices made by public servants who have lost their lives as a result of their duty could be recognised within the honours system.”

Retired Sussex Detective Chief Superintendent Kevin Moore said the news is a ‘step in the right direction’.

"Up until now, there’s been no recognition for officers who sadly suffered the ultimate fate of being killed or injured in the line of duty,” he said.

"I sincerely hope this will kick start progress in relation to the campaign for medals to be awarded to those officers who are badly injured on duty that have to medically retire.

“For too long, retired officers who have medically retired have gone without. I was fortunate enough to have done in excess of 30 years so I gained the long service of good conduct award.

“I want to see more officers given that recognition. They have been denied the opportunity through no fault of their own. There are some pretty harrowing stories as part of Tom Curry’s book. You take your hat off to those individuals.”

Sussex Police said the new emblem will provide families with ‘lasting recognition’ for loved ones who have ‘sacrificed their lives in the name of public duty’.

A spokesperson added: “We are proud of the courage shown by our officers and staff on a daily basis in the line of duty, and we recognise the inherent risk and trauma that can often be experienced in this unique role. We offer a range of wellbeing and recovery services locally and we recognise their commitment and bravery formally through the national honours system including various awards.

“In 2021, a new memorial wall was unveiled at police headquarters in Lewes as a permanent tribute dedicated to officers and staff who have tragically lost their lives in the service of Sussex Police.”

Tim Loughton, MP for East Worthing and Shoreham, said this new award is ‘very welcome and long-overdue recognition’ for those who have ‘given a life in service’.

He added: “This emblem will be given to the next of kin of individuals who have lost their lives in public service, including next of kin of police officers and firefighters, alongside many other public servants.

"It is the civilian equivalent of the military Elizabeth Cross. We rightly have many ways to acknowledge and appreciate the bravery and sacrifices of those in our armed forces but until now the huge risks that we expect others to take on our behalf in keeping us safe have not been given the recognition they merit.

"That is why I have long supported the establishment of an award like the Elizabeth Emblem and I hope it will go some way to give comfort to the relatives of those who have lost their lives in service and enable us to honour their contribution more readily.”

Maria Caulfield, MP for Lewes, has also welcomed the announcement.

She said: “We owe a great deal to those who put their lives on the line every day in service to our nation. I am very pleased that those who sadly lose their lives in this service are going to be recognised in this way.”

From last Saturday (March 9), next of kin of the deceased will be able to apply for the Emblem via gov.uk. Nominations will be reviewed by the George Cross Committee and recommendations then made to His Majesty The King via the Prime Minister.

Recipients of The Elizabeth Emblem will receive their award from a senior representative such as a Chief Constable, Chief Fire Officer or His Majesty’s Lord Lieutenant.

Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden said: “We will not forget those who died in our service.

“The Elizabeth Emblem will bring the nation together to honour the dedication and commitment of these exceptional public servants who have given their lives in service of the United Kingdom.”

Policing Minister, Chris Philp said: “We owe so much to our public servants who make sacrifices every day to keep us safe.