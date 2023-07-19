Mrs Gibson has worked as a florist for 14 years, but Perfect Arrangement, on High Street, is her first ever brick and mortar shop – a dream come true for the former care worker.

Open Monday to Saturday, from 9am to 4pm, the shop provides bespoke services for weddings, funerals, window displays, and gardens, all at affordable prices. On top of that, the business also offers a subscription service, where customers can sign up to receive a large, hand designed bouquet, or two smaller bouquets, for a set price every month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Passionate about flowers all her life, Mrs Gibson said standing in her very own shop was an almost surreal experience: "We’ve worked really hard over the last few weeks, but it’s lovely to know it’s done now, to know I can crack on with what I do best.”

Danielle Gibson at her new shop. Photo: Connor Gormley

Mrs Gibson started out working in London for Simon Smith Flowers where, alongside, helping out, she learned the nuts and bolts of her trade. While living in Bognor Regis, she ran a floristry business alongside a full-time job at a care home and caring for her five children.

"I was so busy, it was just too much. So I took the plunge and committed to the floristry. I ran that for six weeks from home, and then Lee (From Lee Hobson’s funeral service) reached out looking for some body to work on flower arrangements for funerals and take part of the shop.”

Passionate about flowers her whole life, Mrs Gibson sees the business as a chance to share her favourite thing with as many people as possible. “I was always drawn to flowers, even when I was very small. My nan had seven children, and she would always ask me to arrange her flowers for her. I think fauna is so good for your mental health, for your wellbeing. When you see flowers and greenery in your home, it lifts your spirits and that’s really important to me. When I worked in a care home, I saw the impact flowers could have; those colours, the texture and the smell, made a big difference to people.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some of the displays at Perfect Arrangement. Photo: Connor Gormley