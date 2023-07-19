NationalWorldTV
Five Sussex beaches named among the warmest in the country

New research has revealed that five beaches in Sussex have some of the warmest waters in England and Wales.
Jacob Panons
By Jacob Panons
Published 19th Jul 2023, 09:39 BST
Updated 19th Jul 2023, 09:42 BST

The team at Millets has found that Bognor Regis has the third warmest water with its peak temperature being 17.8°C.

Worthing is joint fourth with 17.7°C, Hastings is seventh with 17.6°C, and Eastbourne and Littlehampton are joint eighth with 17.4°C.

The study found that Clacton beach in Essex has the warmest waters with 18.2°C while Folkerstone beach in Kent is followed closely in second, recording temperatures of 18°C.

