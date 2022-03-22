New flower society set up in Midhurst

Charlie Gray, from the society, said: “The Society was founded by Mary Ann Kauntze. Following the sad closure of the Midhurst Flower Club, Mary Ann was keen that something new should be created to keep alive the local passion for flowers and to bring the people together.”

The new society will meet nine times throughout the year on the last Tuesday of the month.

Its first meeting will be in the Old Library, Knockhundred Row in Midhurst on Tuesday, March 29 at 2pm.

Mary Ann founded Midhurst Buds and Blooms Society

Charlie said: “We plan to champion local businesses and our guest speakers, demonstrators and florists will be from in and around Midhurst.

“More than ever our community is so important and we hope to bring joy and inspiration through the society.

“We have a wonderful Committee brimming with talent, enthusiasm and a mutual love of flowers.”

For more information, email [email protected] or visit its Instagram account @midhurstbudsandblooms