New frontage for Chichester charity shop following accident which hospitalised 4 people

New frontage has appeared at the face of a Chichester charity shop less than a month after an accident which sent four people to the hospital.
By Connor Gormley
Published 12th Oct 2023, 17:11 BST
Updated 12th Oct 2023, 17:12 BST
The British Heart Foundation shop, on South Street, has been closed since September 19, when a car reversed in through the front door, ruining the frontage.

Emergency services responded to reports at 12.14 pm, and four people – three pedestrians and the driver – were sent to hospital with serious injuries.

Since then, fresh new frontage has appeared on the storefront, replacing the windows and doors ruined in last month’s accident.

The British Heart Foundation shop, in ChichesterThe British Heart Foundation shop, in Chichester
The British Heart Foundation shop, in Chichester

There is still no definite word on a reopening date, however. A sign stuck to the front door points customers to other British Heart Foundation locations, including the London Road shop, in Bognor Regis, and the BHF Home Store in Southgate. “Due to a serious incident, we are unable to accept donations at this time,” it adds.

