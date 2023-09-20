BREAKING
Police have confirmed that two people involved in yesterday’s (Tuesday, September 19) collision in Chichester have been discharged from hospital.
Megan Baker
By Megan Baker
Published 20th Sep 2023
Updated 20th Sep 2023, 17:03 BST
Four people were taken to hospital for treatment after a car reversed into the British Heart Foundation charity in North Street during the afternoon.

Their injuries were ‘believed to be serious but not life-threatening or life-changing’, according to police.

Sussex Police have now confirmed two people have since been discharged from hospital.

The charity shop will remain closed ‘until further notice’.

