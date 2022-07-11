New Hastings beer will support local Refugee Buddy project

The Hastings Project is a Community Interest Company non-profit brewery. It has been set up by Hastings man Robbie Ormrod, who is an experienced Sussex brewer.

Different beers will be aimed at helping good causes in the area. The launch beer will support the Refugee Buddy project.

It is a wonderfully hoppy and refreshing IPA, brewed at 5.2 percent alcohol volume with Harlequin, Tallus and Galaxy hops. The pump clip has been designed by local graphic artist J Cover and depicts Hastings scenes, including bonfire, the Crown Lane bike race and a seagull.

The new Hastings beer can be sampled at the Crown in All Saints Street

The official launch takes place at the Crown pub, All Saints Street, in Hastings Old Town, on Thursday July 21, 7.30pm. Robbie will be there to talk about the beer and there will be a raffle and merchandise.