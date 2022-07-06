Hastings area pub gets high praise from Guardian food critic Grace Dent

Miss Dent, who has been a judge on BBC's Masterchef, visited the Cove, in Waites Lane, which re-opened in April with a complete new look after being closed for many years.

It was a welcome turn of events for residents of the village, who finally got a pub back.

Miss Dent wrote: "I love a thoughtful pub renovation. No-one thanks landlords and breweries for creating sterile spaces that play endless Sky Sports.

The Cove at Fairlight has been praised by top restaurant critic Grace Dent

"Then you have places such as The Cove, which closed in 2014 and sat about looking sad until Olivia Loveridge and Henry David took it on the spring and gave it a new life.

"The wood fronted pub is painted black, giving it the air of one of the 16th century net huts along the shingle beach in Hastings Old Town.

"When we arrived, people were enjoying pints of Harvey’s Sussex Best and plates of bitterballen- an addictive, croquette-like Dutch bar snack, usually made with meat, but here with mustardy cauliflower.

"The Cove's menu is small and ever-changing, but comes with a claim of local provenance that I found quite irresistible ' 'venison is hunted by Arthur in his woods' it reads. 'other meat is supplied by Jamie down the road. Fish is from the Channel and greens and what is in season is grown 400 yards away.'

Grace Dent

"The Cove makes fresh Scotch pancakes to go with its smoke salmon starter. They are warm and gloriously spongy and come with smoked salmon, pickled cucumbers and light whipped horseradish cream.

"The Cove serves grown up and clever food but does not alienate family groups. The Sunday menu features a house burger on brioche with crisp onions and chips.

"The roast that day was a large portion of moist, rolled porchetta with an earthy, herby, stuffing. It was served with fluffy Yorkshire puddings, roast carrots and some of the best roast potatoes I have ever eaten, that came with a gorgeous fresh green dipping salsa. It was a mountain of food and of fabulous quality, especially seeing as we ate at nearly 4pm, when most pubs are usually beginning to struggle.

"Those wanting something lighter should go for shakshuka, a humble baked egg in tomatoes and peppers that really packed some heat.

Dessert was a thing of simple beauty - a bowl of dark chocolate ganache with hazelnut praline on a puddle of creme fraiche - airy, moreish, wickedly rich and proving why simple, French-influenced home-style cooking will live on forever.

"The Cove is trying to make the locals happy, It doesn't need to make waves nationally, but somehow I think it will."

The review was well received by local people who said that it would put the village on the map.

