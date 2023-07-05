Travellers move onto old bathing pool site in St Leonards

A group of travellers have moved onto the old bathing pool site in west St Leonards

Caravans and vehicles appeared on the seafront site at the weekend, close to the cycle path that runs between St Leonards and Bexhill.

A spokesperson for Hastings Borough Council said this week: “We are aware of Travellers located on the Old Bathing Pool site and are currently working with the police and East Sussex County Council's traveller team.”

In 2021 travellers occupied the car park at Rock-a-Nore in Hastings Old Town. They have also set up camp on land off Bexhill Road in the past. A Common law notice requiring travellers to leave a site can take as little as 2-3 days to complete but anything that involves the courts will normally be longer.

1 . Travellers on the Old Bathing Pool Site in St Leonards. Photo submitted. Travellers on the Old Bathing Pool Site in St Leonards. Photo submitted. Photo: Submitted

