The Hastings Project community brewery has launched a new Pilsner style lager with profit from sales going to The Hastings and Rother Food Network run by Hastings Voluntary Action.

​A spokesperson for the not-for-profit brewing company, said: “At The Hastings Project, we're passionate about brewing excellent beer, and in turn maximising the donations to support the most vulnerable people in our community.

"Our lager is a German-style pilsner with floral and spicy aromas balanced with light malt character and a good dose of bitterness.

"With this brew we're raising funds for the brilliant work done by the HVA and the Hastings and Rother Food Network.

The new Hastings Project Pilsner style lager

“Through a cookery skills programme, they're offering members of the community an opportunity to cook and eat together. it will serve as a multi-faceted 'soft' training option helping tackle issues of isolation and mental health, as well as embedding an appreciation of food.

"We're also holding a fundraising pilsner party with the lovely people of the Seadog pub in Priory Meadow on April 19 Come down for some sinkable pints, a live band and a tombola.”

With earlier brews, The Hastings Project has helped to raise funds for groups such as the Hastings Refugee Buddy Project and Little Gate Farm, which helps to find employment for young people with disabilities.

You can try the new lager on draft at The Crown, All Saints Street, The Prince Albert and Seadog, in Hastings town centre and the Ypres Castle in Rye. It is also available in bottles at The Eel and Bear bottle shop in Waldegrave Street, near St Andrew’s Square.

The Hastings & Rother Food Network is a collaboration of food related organisations, businesses, individuals and community partners who are working together to tackle food insecurity in our town.

The Network is facilitated by Hastings Voluntary action.

It was set up in October 2020 following the success of the Emergency Food Group initiated by Hastings Food Bank, Hastings Borough Council and Hastings Voluntary Action.

Since April of 2022 it has awarded in excess of £90,000 in grants to support food projects across the two districts.