More families in Horsham are getting help through the cost of living crisis because of a new initiative by the district council and Citizen's Advice

Horsham District Council is working with Citizens Advice West Sussex visiting schools in the Horsham area to highlight support services available for vulnerable and low-income families.

The council is using a new ‘Low-Income Family Tracker’ dashboard to target support for the most vulnerable households and organisations and the school visit project is just one priority focus area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Horsham District Council cabinet member for communities Sam Raby said: “I am delighted that so many schools in our district have taken us up on this support and advice partnership work as this will make sure as many families as possible are getting the financial help that they need and that they are entitled to.

“Helping residents get through the cost-of-living crisis is a top priority for us and we are doing everything we can to help residents facing financial pressures.

“The huge rises in energy costs, food bills and now mortgages too, mean that many residents now need help but may never have claimed benefits before and don’t know what is available and how to apply for it.

“The use of our new Low-Income Family Tracker tool has been instrumental in identifying specific households and organisations that are eligible for help but did not realise it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Using the tracker dashboard has recently targeted residents eligible for pension credit but not claiming it and has resulted in arouund £53,000 now being awarded to them.