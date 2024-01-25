BREAKING

New help for Horsham families in cost of living crisis

Families in Horsham are being helped through the cost-of-living crisis thanks to a new initiative.
Sarah Page
By Sarah Page
Published 25th Jan 2024, 12:19 GMT
More families in Horsham are getting help through the cost of living crisis because of a new initiative by the district council and Citizen's AdviceMore families in Horsham are getting help through the cost of living crisis because of a new initiative by the district council and Citizen's Advice
Horsham District Council is working with Citizens Advice West Sussex visiting schools in the Horsham area to highlight support services available for vulnerable and low-income families.

The council is using a new ‘Low-Income Family Tracker’ dashboard to target support for the most vulnerable households and organisations and the school visit project is just one priority focus area.

Horsham District Council cabinet member for communities Sam Raby said: “I am delighted that so many schools in our district have taken us up on this support and advice partnership work as this will make sure as many families as possible are getting the financial help that they need and that they are entitled to.

“Helping residents get through the cost-of-living crisis is a top priority for us and we are doing everything we can to help residents facing financial pressures.

“The huge rises in energy costs, food bills and now mortgages too, mean that many residents now need help but may never have claimed benefits before and don’t know what is available and how to apply for it.

“The use of our new Low-Income Family Tracker tool has been instrumental in identifying specific households and organisations that are eligible for help but did not realise it.”

Using the tracker dashboard has recently targeted residents eligible for pension credit but not claiming it and has resulted in arouund £53,000 now being awarded to them.

A further £89,000 of housing benefit has been identified and has been awarded to residents who are entitled to severe disability premium but were unaware that they were eligible.

