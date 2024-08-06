Report of eggs thrown at Sussex mosque: police treating incident as hate crime
Police said the incident happened overnight from Saturday to Sunday, August 3-4.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “This incident is being treated as a hate crime and our neighbourhood policing team have attended the mosque. Police patrols have been stepped up in the area. Anyone who has any information about the incident is asked to report online or ring 101 quoting serial 254 of 04/08.”
The news comes as a police chief in Sussex has warned anyone thinking about rioting that they will face the full force of the law.
Sussex Police said they are ‘aware of growing public concern’ following recent criminal disorder across the country. There are also reports that ‘peaceful protests’ have been planned across Sussex – including in Crawley, Hastings and Brighton.