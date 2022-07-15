New Horsham cycle path opened in honour of poet Shelley

Horsham District Council chairman Kate Rowbottom officially opened the path on the Warnham Park Estate when around 20 cyclists completed a special cycle ride in memory of the Horsham-born poet.

The ride started at Poets’ Corner in Horsham Park and finished in Warnham village.

Horsham District Council cabinet member for leisure Roger Noel said: “As one of the most significant English Romantic poets and known the world over for such original verses, we are very proud of Shelley and his close association with our district.

Cyclists at the end of the Shelley bike ride

“At the bicentenary of his untimely death, it is very appropriate that we honour his achievements in poetry.

“Having a dedicated cycle path which features the famous landmarks frequented by Shelley in his lifetime is a truly unique tribute to him.

Cyclists met at Poet's Corner in Horsham Park at the start of the Shelley Bike Ride

“Being remembered by our community with a special bicycle ride on such a beautiful summer’s day was also a lovely way to reflect upon him and his words.”

The cycle ride started at Poets’ Corner in Horsham Park and covered around six miles on the Shelley Cycle Path, taking in several points of interest along the way.

These included The Causeway, where Shelley’s father owned a house, St Mary’s Church with its Shelley Tower, Arun House where Shelley’s grandfather lived, along the banks of the River Arun where Shelley took a lot of his inspiration, Warnham Pond near his birthplace of Field Place and St Margaret’s Church in Warnham village which marked the end of the cycle ride.