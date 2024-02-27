Roadworks which were due to start today (February 27) in Guildford Road, Horsham, have been postponed until after gas main works in Worthing Road have been completed

Drivers faced havoc last week when Worthing Road was shut at the start of three months of gas mains works amid other roadworks around the town.

Traffic snarl-ups were reported on the A24 and A264 with gridlock around Broadbridge Heath and many describing the roads as ‘a nightmare.’

There were fears that more disruption would be caused this week with road repairs due to take place in Guildford Road. But West Sussex County Council has now decided to postpone the works there.Horsham MP Sir Jeremy Quin met with county council officials on Thursday and said he had ‘a productive discussion’.

“I am pleased that they have now postponed the Guildford Road roadworks until after the Worthing Road works have been completed,” he said. "This is good news and I am pleased that West Sussex County Council have listened and are being flexible.

“I remain focused on the impact of the Worthing Road roadworks and I will be meeting SGN at the site halfway through the works to ensure they are on schedule.

“While ‘Lane Rental’ and permission for works are a matter for WSCC I want SGN to be in no doubt that while these works may be essential we need them completed as soon as possible.