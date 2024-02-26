BREAKING

Major Horsham bank shuts following damage during high winds

A major Horsham bank was shut today (Monday) after high winds tore down signage at the front of the building.
This was the scene outside the Nat West Bank in Horsham's Carfax today following damage to the building during high windsThis was the scene outside the Nat West Bank in Horsham's Carfax today following damage to the building during high winds
The Nat West bank in Horsham’s Carfax had a notice in the window stating: “This branch is currently closed due to unforeseen circumstances.”

Barriers were put up at the doors and a bench outside was taped off.

The damage followed earlier warnings from the Met Office of high winds and a possible tornado hitting Sussex. But it says the strong winds are expected to ease tonight.

