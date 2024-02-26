Major Horsham bank shuts following damage during high winds
A major Horsham bank was shut today (Monday) after high winds tore down signage at the front of the building.
The Nat West bank in Horsham’s Carfax had a notice in the window stating: “This branch is currently closed due to unforeseen circumstances.”
Barriers were put up at the doors and a bench outside was taped off.
The damage followed earlier warnings from the Met Office of high winds and a possible tornado hitting Sussex. But it says the strong winds are expected to ease tonight.