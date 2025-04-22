Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new Japanese sushi restaurant is opening in Hastings.

Shiosai Sushi, will be based at The Courtyard, Source Park, in White Rock.

The new business is owned by Andrew Wong, co-founder of Beak and Tail butchers in Robertson Street.

The restaurant’s name comes from the word ‘shiosai’, which means ‘the sound of the waves’ or ‘the roar of the sea’ in Japanese.

Andrew Wong, Sanjay Sherchan and Adisa Vital

Andrew said he has convinced two top sushi chefs to move from Notting Hill in London to Hastings to work with him on the new venture.

He said: “We will be offering top quality sushi and Japanese hot food at reasonable prices, a motto that has worked with Beak and Tail.”

Joining him are head chef Sanjay Sherchan and sous chef Adisa Vital.

Andrew said: “We are planning a soft opening on May 1 and a full opening for the public on May 2.

“I believe that there is a market for a nice sushi restaurant. I have an established business with Beak and Tail and have done numerous pop-ups here. There’s a huge demand for sushi.”

He said between 30 and 40 different dishes will be on the menu.

Andrew added there will also be the classic sushi dishes, such as maki rolls and sashimi available to taste.

Maki is a specific type of sushi roll and is derived from the Japanese word ‘maku’, which means ‘to roll’.

Sashimi is a Japanese dish consisting of thinly sliced, raw fish or seafood, which is usually served with soy sauce, wasabi, and pickled ginger.

Also on offer will be fried calamari, katsu curry and soups, such as miso soup.

Desserts will include mochi, Andrew added, which is a a dough-like cake made from cooked and pounded glutinous rice used in Japan as an unbaked pastry.

There will also be Japanese sake and whiskies.

Andrew said the cocktails will be made by a two-star Michelin bartender. Beers will be provided by Brewing Brothers next door at The Courtyard.

He said: “The restaurant will be a modern, neo-Tokyo style interior. Our reservations are going to go live next week so people will be able to book.”