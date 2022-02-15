New look for Bognor Regis estate agent

The interior of the busy estate agency in Bognor has been remodelled to include a central workstation for six sales staff, an informal sofa and chairs for customers, and separate spaces for support services. There are also private offices for confidential negotiations.

CEO of Henry Adams, Ian Wiggett said: “We believe the time is right to invest in our local high street branch.

The Bognor Regis and Aldwick Henry Adams team

“Like many organisations, we do more business online these days but we still find that lots of people like to know they can always call in to meet us in person.

“So it was important to make sure our office environments are welcoming, as well as great places to work.”

The Henry Adams brand first appeared above the estate agency in Bognor High Street in 2005 when it merged with Neal Smith.

Since then, the company has gone from strength to strength and now has a network of offices across West Sussex, Hampshire and Surrey.

Henry Adams estate agent in Bognor Regis has been refurbished

Gail Chisham, partner at the Henry Adams Bognor & Aldwick hub, joined the group in 2004.

Gail has project-managed the transformation of the office in conjunction with Gareth Overton, who is head of residential sales at the multi-disciplinary estate agency.

The result is a contemporary and practical workspace that formally opened its doors on Friday, February 11.

“The most important aspect was to make sure our customers and clients feel at home whenever they visit,” said Gail.

“Rather than sitting across a desk discussing a business transaction, we find they now visibly relax on the sofa and talk to us more openly about their property requirements, which in turn helps us to understand just what they’re looking for.”

Gail has her own workstation in the heart of the office action.

She believes that a centralised working hub has both improved the buzz of business and strengthened teamwork.

The interior also features open brickwork to one wall, bright LED lighting, bold branding, and personalised tributes to individual staff with displays showing their customer reviews.

Such has been the feedback for Henry Adams over recent years that the company has just received the highest level of accreditation from the independent review site, Feefo.

Its Platinum Trusted Service Award recognises the estate agency’s consistently excellent customer service.

To complete the interior of Henry Adams at Bognor, a monochrome canvas shows the architecture of the underside of historic Bognor Pier.

Taken by local photographer Alan Barber, the perspective also includes the former Royal Hotel which has since been converted into luxury apartments.

The apartments were successfully marketed and sold last year by Gail and her team at Henry Adams.

“We chose the image of the underside of the pier as it displays part of our local heritage from a slightly different angle,” added Gail.

“And as part of the community, it was also important to us that we support a talented local photographer.

“Now complete, the office is a reflection of our values, our personalities, and our pride in Bognor Regis.

“It’s a fantastic place to live and work and we’re now looking forward to hearing what our customers have to say.”

Gail Chisham and the Henry Adams team are located at 25 High Street, Bognor Regis PO21 1RS.