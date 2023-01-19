New Crawley mother and baby ‘fire space’ comes to Crawley Museum and The Hawth

Wyld Mothers Fire launches on February 24 at Crawley Museum, then moving to The Hawth in the woodland on April 14.
During this project, the group will work with partners to write a lullaby with mothers, while providing a safe, non-judgmental space in nature to nurture their wellbeing. Meet other mums while enjoying inspiring workshops.
For more information and to reserve a space: www.wyldexperiences.com/crawley or text Poppie:07572383722.