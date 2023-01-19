Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

New mother and baby ‘fire space’ comes to Crawley Museum and The Hawth

A new fire space for mothers and their babies is set to open in Crawley.

By Ellis Peters
1 hour ago

Wyld Mothers Fire launches on February 24 at Crawley Museum, then moving to The Hawth in the woodland on April 14.

During this project, the group will work with partners to write a lullaby with mothers, while providing a safe, non-judgmental space in nature to nurture their wellbeing. Meet other mums while enjoying inspiring workshops.

Hide Ad

See more: Plans to modernise building in the heart of Crawley submitted, Teacher strikes in Crawley 2023: Here is what one of the town’s secondary schools had to say, 16-year-old Ukrainian Crawley Town Community Foundation player achieves success in his GCSEs

Most Popular
New Crawley mother and baby ‘fire space’ comes to Crawley Museum and The Hawth
Hide Ad

For more information and to reserve a space: www.wyldexperiences.com/crawley or text Poppie:07572383722.

GCSEs