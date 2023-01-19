Teacher strikes in Crawley 2023: Here is what one of the town’s secondary schools had to say

The strikes were announced on January 16 as NEU members decided to take industrial action over teachers’ pay.
According to GOV.UK: “In the event of strike action at a school, the school leaders or local authority that manages the school will take all reasonable steps to keep the school open for as many pupils as possible.”
Head Teacher of ICC, Rob Corbett said: “There are strikes potentially on February 1, March 2, 15, and 16. The largest teachers’ union, the NEU, has called strike action over teachers’ pay which has fallen consistently in real terms for over a decade. Attractive pay is central to recruiting people into teaching if we are to ensure our children are well-educated in the future. Recruitment to teacher training has fallen well below targets across all subjects so we are facing a recruitment crisis going forward.
“There will, I am sure, be a large number of teachers striking on these days and we need to consider very carefully how we plan for them. This planning has started.
“I very much hope that there will be an offer that the unions find acceptable so that strike action is averted and any disruption to students is avoided, also ensuring that teaching as a career is considered by those most suitable to be the great teachers of tomorrow.”