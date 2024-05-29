New name and look for a popular Sussex beer

Their IPA has now become Sisters Table Beer and has a smart new pump clip. It is described as ‘a sessionable light bitter at 3.4 percent ABV with delicate and earthy hop aromas.

The move creates an arguably more accurate image of the beer, with IPA’s today largely associated with strong, hazy, offerings from craft breweries, usually served as keg rather than hand-pull.

Fans of the old Harvey’s IPA need not worry though, the beer recipe has stayed the same. It is only the name and design that has changed.

1 . Harvey's Sisters beer Harvey's Sisters beer Photo: supplied

2 . Harveys Brewery Harvey's Brewery at Lewes Photo: supplied