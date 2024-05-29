In 13 pictures: Acclaimed food writer opens new eatery in Hastings Old Town

It is situated on the seafront at Marine Parade, next to the Albion pub, in what was formerly Taste Vitality.

Kimberley runs it with her partner San Seesarun, who is from Mauritius and authentic Mauritian food features on some of the menu options Cakes and savouries in the bakery are all home-made by Kim and you can enjoy them to eat in with Roasting Plant speciality coffee, with iced versions, including a strawberry matcha latte.

On offer are freshly made eats such as cheddar and chive sesame whirls, tonka bean and brown butter banana bread, passionfruit and lime donuts, malt chocolate espresso brownies and pork, apple and fennel sausage rolls.

The cosy restaurant is currently open on Friday’s and Saturday’s only and people can sample three small plates to share for £21. Examples of Kimberley’s dishes include crab macaroni cheese with green chilli and a parmesan crust, Satay chicken wonton, with sweetcorn ketchup and peanut sprinkles and Mauritian chilli cakes with coriander chutney.

Vegan and vegetarian options include soy glazed baby king oyster mushrooms with chargrilled courgettes and a roasted pepper sauce and Peshwari, coconut masala cigars , curry leaves and smoked onion chutney.

Kimberley has worked as head chef at The White Hart Pub in New Cross Gate and at London’s Bao, which has restaurants in Soho and Marylebone.

She is a published food writer and her debut book Weekly Provisions was described as ‘inspiring’ by Nigella Lawson. The book focuses on how to eat seasonally and make the best from left-overs.

Kimberley is also the co-founder of Life Kitchen, an award-winning social enterprise that offers free cookery classes for people living with cancer and, more recently Covid and long Covid, where they have experienced taste loss. It involved recruiting Professor Barry Smith, a sensory scientist who discovered that Covid sufferers are most likely to be able to taste umami-rich foods.

Kiberley said of her new Hastings venture: “People have been so welcoming, popping in to say hello and sample the food. The other traders have been really supportive too. The restaurant sold out recently.”

To book pop in or call 07735 447014.

1 . Tonka restaurant and bakery Kimberley Duke Photo: supplied

2 . Tonka restaurant and bakery Tonka restaurant and bakery Photo: supplied

3 . Tonka restaurant and bakery Tonka restaurant and bakery Photo: supplied