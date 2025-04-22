New outcry over huge increase in Horsham parking charges

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new public outcry has erupted over a huge increase in parking charges which have just come into force in Horsham.

The increase – condemned by some as ‘utter madness’ when it was first announced by Horsham District Council in October – is again being met with public opposition.

There are fears that the increase will deter people from driving to Horsham to shop or work and could lead to the collapse of some businesses.

Sunday and Bank Holiday all-day parking charges have risen from £1.70 to £6.70 and there is a nine per cent increase in charges from Monday to Saturday.

A huge increase in parking charges has been introduced in Horsham

Many people have taken to social media to express their concerns. One said: “It’s a huge increase in percentage terms which is indefensible. Most shops struggle as it is, this is an increase in indirect taxes for them.”

Another said: “I remember when Sunday parking was free, the council just want to price everyone out of town, people will shop elsewhere.”

And another pointed out: “There's about to be millions spent revamping the town centre to make it somewhere people want to be ... just make it free/cheap parking on weekends.” And another agreed: “It's another step to killing off the high street.”

Another described it as ‘a disgrace’, adding: “I prefer to shop in town on a Sunday because of the cheaper parking. I'll go to Crawley now.”

But some defended the increase. One said: “How do you expect the council to maintain services without putting up prices especially as central government funding for local government has nearly dried up.”

The council itself spoke out earlier this year following public criticism. A spokesperson said: “With many tariffs not having increased since 2022, parking tariffs are now set to increase by an average of nine per cent from April 2025. This adjustment reflects the significant financial pressures facing local authorities and the need to maintain effective parking management across our town centres.”

And council deputy leader Mark Baynham said: "We understand that any increase in parking charges impacts our residents and businesses. This decision was not taken lightly but is necessary to ensure we can continue delivering high-quality parking services whilst managing our financial responsibilities to the broader community.

“The council found the increases necessary due to ongoing financial pressures arising from economic uncertainty and reduced Government funding. The increases will help prevent cuts to other vital services, supporting those who are struggling with the cost of living.

“Additionally, Horsham town centre Sunday charges will move from all day rates to time-based rates. No other comparative council in the vicinity of Horsham offers a substantially cheaper Sunday tariff compared to other days of the week.

“While many councils have opted to apply their full Monday to Saturday tariff on Sundays, we have chosen a more balanced approach. A two-hour tariff and an all-day tariff, based on our three to four-hour rates, will provide a fair compromise for users.

“The additional revenue will also help cover ongoing maintenance and improvement costs for car parks, ensuring that everyone contributes equally to the upkeep of these facilities, regardless of the days they are using the car parks. We need to ensure that fees on Sundays do not continue to run at a loss and are not subsidised by our council taxpayers.”