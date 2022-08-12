Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An application was made to Arun District Council to build a new packhouse at Sefter Farm, Pagham Road, including relocation of the staff parking area and landscaping.

In their decision report approving the plans, officers said the packhouse will be single storey but with a two-storey height of 7.75m to the eaves and 10m to the ridge.

A service yard will be constructed to the west of the new building between it and the existing production building (on the existing car park).

This will have six loading docks from the new building and a forklift charging shelter.

"The construction of the packhouse requires the relocation of the existing staff parking to an adjoining field to the immediate east," the report said.

"This relocated car park will provide for 190 cars (including six disabled spaces) and there will be a separate cycle (30) and motorcycle (16) store on the northern side.

"There will be a new access to this car park from the existing main site road. The application includes new landscaping, new pedestrian paths and a new internal roundabout on the site road.

"The application states the additional accommodation is required to improve the efficiency and resilience of existing agricultural enterprise and is in response to a rapidly changing agricultural sector specifically in the whole food production supply chain due to a number of factors including, but not limited to, Brexit and Covid.

"It will enable the development of automated production systems and allow additional on-site storage for vegetables."

Pagham Parish Council had no objection but raised concern that the future automation of the site will expand production and result in greater vehicle movements in future.

It also had concerns with highway safety due to the number of vehicle accesses onto Pagham Road.

There was one objection from a nearby resident (Rookery Farm).

Officers said: "Overall, the proposal is in accordance with the relevant policies, and it is concluded that the proposal will result in a development which is appropriate to this rural location and does not result in any adverse

harm."