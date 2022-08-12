Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Council officers said no external alterations are proposed.

"The use is intended to expand a business operating from nearby Pulborough and is stated to cater for 21 children," their decision notice said.

A day nursery can use the former shop at the Aldingbourne Country Centre

"The site plan shows a new fence around the outdoor area on the southern side plus a new bin store and storage for four cycles."

The building was previously used as a shop before it relocated to the new visitor centre building.

The Aldingbourne Country Centre is a horticultural and associated country facilities centre for the training of adults with special needs including in respect to horticulture, growing, catering and furniture restoration.

The wider site comprises a shop, allotments, children's play areas, woodland walk, picnic area, client buildings, a modern visitor centre with café, green houses and polytunnels, and an animal petting area.

"The Country Centre is an important resource in the local area," officers said.

Aldingbourne Parish Council supported the plan saying it would provide local employment, skills development and is a needed facility.

Offiers said: "This proposal is in the countryside but is acceptable in principle due to being part of a long-established business and for further diversification of the rural economy."

There would be no harm to visual amenity, the amenities of residential properties, highway safety or biodiversity.