Pictures sent to the Bognor Regis Observer by a reader show the extent of damage done to Lower Bognor Road by flooding.

The road has been closed since early December due to flood damage, leading to congestion, delays and accidents along other major roads in the area.

Pictures, taken by reader Richard Gotheridge, show the road half submerged in water at various points along the northern and middle sections of the route. Parts of the huge puddles are also covered in ice, thanks to freezing conditions over the last few weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for West Sussex County Council said officers have been working with landowners and contractors to reopen the road, but doing so make some time since they need to wait for the standing water to dissipate before they can assess the full extent of the damage.

Flooding on Lower Bognor Road

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Persistent, torrential rain since the start of November has pushed ground water levels up to and, in some cases, above saturation point. Unfortunately, even the most efficient highway drainage systems can then be overwhelmed in these persistently wet conditions,” they added.

The closure of Lower Bognor Road was followed, soon afterwards, by the closure of Pagham Road also due to flood damage, which has since reopened with temporary traffic lights in place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shripney Road was also closed to traffic for some time, but was reopened over the weekend, with traffic lights in place near the Robin Hood pub. Motorists are being urged to drive cautiously since water could still be on the road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Flooding on Lower Bognor Road

Read more

Advertisement Hide Ad