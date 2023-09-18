New proposals are being put forward for the future of Horsham’s historic Drill Hall.

Lifespring Church has approached Horsham District Council with plans to acquire the building and develop it as a community hub and conference centre, as well as using it as its administrative base and a place of worship.

The building was once home to the 4th Royal Sussex Regiment as both a military headquarters and a social space and was later used by the Territorial Army before being taken over by Horsham District Council.

There was a public uproar three years ago when proposals were put forward to turn the 93-year-old building in Denne Road into flats. Later proposals for the Royal British Legion to take over the building fell through.

Horsham's historic Drill Hall in Denne Road. Photo contributed

Now Lifespring Church says it aims to support a range of community functions so that the Drill Hall is transformed into a central community hub.

Services they are hoping to provide include use for a family hub and registered contact centre, toddler groups, after school and holiday clubs, youth services and a community café.

As well as running courses and providing advice on topics such as life skills, debt advice and budgeting, the church says it is also keen to see the space used for musical practice and performance, as an art gallery and for conferences, meetings and events. A spokesperson said: “This will be a facility for the whole of Horsham district.”

Lifespring – a non-denominational church – now plans to hold a series of feedback sessions with current Drill Hall users to establish their needs for the future of the hall.

It says it intends to upgrade the building “in a sustainable manner sensitive to its character and history. Alterations are likely to include improved ventilation, sustainable heat pumps, solar PV panels and energy efficient lighting as well as modernised IT capability, fire and safety upgrades and improved accessibility.”

Lifespring Church spokesperson Jos Wintermeyer said: “We have been a part of the Horsham community for many years. We love our town and we want to play an active role, working with others, to help every member of this wonderful community to thrive.

"We are excited about the opportunity to develop and update the Drill Hall into a much-needed community hub and a place where local art and music can be enjoyed and celebrated, whilst honouring the building’s history.”

Horsham District Council leader Martin Boffey added: “The Drill Hall is a historic building that can offer much more to our community if it is adapted to accommodate events across a range of areas.

"We know how important the Drill Hall is to the community of Horsham and the proposal from Lifespring Church would ensure the ongoing provision of community facilities in the heart of Horsham town centre.”

He added: “Of course, the Drill Hall also has an important military history and continues to have strong links with military groups today. It is important that these links between the building and the communities that have a history there continue.”