New retro sweet shop opens in Hastings town centre

The shop has been opened by local woman Hayley Chessman and is a big change in direction for her. Hayley used to run the premises as a successful hairdressers but then took time out to have a baby.

Now four years later she has returned to re-open it as Sweet Cheeks. It is packed with a huge variety of sweets, some of them imported, and has an eye-catching red telephone box as a centre-piece.

Hayley explained: “We opened as a family run sweet shop six weeks ago. We have a range of vegan, vegetarian and gluten free sweets, a large range of pick and mix and a big selection of jarred sweets, including a lot of the old fashioned sweets you may remember as a child, sold in a quarter of an ounce.

"I worked as a hairdresser here for a very long time, but had my little boy four years ago and it has been closed since then. I wanted to come back to work but to do something different. I thought what do I really love and I love sweets, especially retro sweets. You can follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Tiktok to check out our sweet of the week and any other new stock that comes in.

Sweet Cheeks is open six days a week from 10am – 5.30pm and we are open on Sunday from 10am – 4pm.

Have you read? Hastings Old Town carnival procession in 66 pictures

1 . Sweet Cheeks, a new retro sweet shop in Queens Road, Hastings. Owner Hayley Cheesman is pictured. Sweet Cheeks, a new retro sweet shop in Queens Road, Hastings. Owner Hayley Cheesman is pictured. Photo: staff

2 . Sweet Cheeks, a new retro sweet shop in Queens Road, Hastings. Sweet Cheeks, a new retro sweet shop in Queens Road, Hastings. Photo: staff

3 . Sweet Cheeks, a new retro sweet shop in Queens Road, Hastings. Sweet Cheeks, a new retro sweet shop in Queens Road, Hastings. Photo: staff