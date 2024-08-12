In 66 pictures: Hastings Old Town Carnival Procession

The parade was the culmination of a busy Old Town Carnival Week that saw popular events such as The Pram Race and the Crown Lane Bike Race taking place.
The beautiful weather was in stark contrast to last year’s carnival procession which took place in heavy rain and had to be re-routed due to an incident in the High Street.
The parade set off from The Stade, at 5pm on Saturday and followed a route along the seafront and through the streets of the Old Town. Volunteers were collecting money for local charities and good causes, including Hastings RNLI.
Taking part in the procession were local groups including twirlers and the Y Centre, as well as local drumming groups. Some of the Hastings Giants, including Hannah and Mr Fishy also put in an appearance.
Festivities came to a close at dusk with a big firework display from Hastings Castle.
Pictures by Andrew Clifton.
Have you read? Hastings Carnival Pram Race in 57 pictures
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.