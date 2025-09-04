A new shop is set to open in Bexhill town centre soon.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Grape Tree is opening its latest branch in Devonshire Road, where the former Shoe Zone store used to be.

Grape Tree is a health store chain founded in 2013, with more than 140 stores across the UK as of 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The company was founded in 2013 by Nick Shutts after his previous health store brand, Julian Graves, closed its doors in 2012 after it was sold to the parent company behind Holland & Barrett.

The Grape Tree shop set to open in Bexhill soon

The firm is currently advertising for jobs at its new Bexhill branch on its website at www.grapetree.co.uk/careers.

It is looking for a manager and sales assistants.

Shoe Zone shut on May 13 this year.

It first announced last November that the Bexhill store was shutting after the company announced a number of its branches would close.

The nearest Shoe Zone branches are in Priory Meadow, Hastings and in Terminus Road, Eastbourne.

A spokesperson for Grape Tree said the new shop will be opening next Thursday (September 11) and that four jobs will be created.