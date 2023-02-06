A new sports hub – including a skate park and mountain bike trail – is to be built north of Horsham.

Landowners Legal & General have been given planning approval for the community sports hub on the new north Horsham estate known as Mowbray.

The first of 2,750 homes planned for Mowbray – north of the A264 – are currently under construction

The community sports hub there will feature two full size grass football pitches which will double as a cricket outfield with a cricket wicket between them, and one floodlit 3G artificial grass football pitch with a spectator area.

A plan of the community sports hub to be built in north Horsham as part of the new Mowbray development

The hub will also provide four multi-use games areas; as well as a 500 square metre skate park and a mountain bike skills trail.

There will also be car, minibus and cycle parking including electric vehicle charging points available on the site, as well as foot and cycle paths throughout.

It is planned to retain trees and hedgerows situated around the site where the sports hub will be built.

Legal & General managing director Andrew McPhillips said: “Through Mowbray we are seeking to create a thriving community which goes beyond simply building homes to deliver a range of amenities to benefit Horsham, and the sports hub is a great example of this.

“This will be a fantastic new facility for Horsham’s community, providing high quality spaces to support a range of different sports, from football to mountain biking.